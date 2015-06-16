Postecoglou unfazed by Bishkek's poor pitch

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou refused to get hung up on a poor pitch in Bishkek as his side prepare to play Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

Ahead of Australia's World Cup qualifying opener in a group that also features Tajikistan, Jordan and Bangladesh, Postecoglou declared his team is fully prepared to overcome any obstacles as they attempt to reach Russia 2018.

The Asian Cup champions will be met by a poor playing surface at Spartak Stadium, while the floodlights were set to be used for the first time at the visitors' final training session at the venue in Bishkek.

"[The conditions] always play a role because they can be restrictive in the way we want to play," Postecoglou told FFA TV on Monday.

"Certainly going to Dubai [for a training camp before the match]; the training we did in those temperatures has prepared them for anything they are going to face on game day.

"As for the pitch it is what it is, it will make things more challenging for us but that's part of this qualifying process as well.

"It's not just what you will need to overcome in the opposition but also what you need to overcome in all these other external factors.

"For us to be the team we want to be we need to make sure we eliminate all these obstacles and come out on top."

Postecoglou claimed he has a "fair idea" of what his starting XI will be but would make a final call after the final training session.

"The pleasing thing from my perspective, I'm pretty confident any 11 I put out there would be able to perform well and play our style of football," he said.

"That makes the selection process a little bit easier from the point of view there's not too many things I can do wrong in that sense because all the players are ready to go."

While Australia are set to begin their qualifying campaign on Tuesday, their hosts have already notched a win in Group B, accounting for Bangladesh 3-1 last week.