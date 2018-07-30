Poulsen excited to work with RB Leipzig-bound Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig star Yussuf Poulsen relishes the opportunity to work with Julian Nagelsmann when the Hoffenheim sensation arrives in 2019.

Highly rated German head coach Naglesmann – who turned down Real Madrid – will swap Hoffenheim for Bundesliga rivals Leipzig next season.

In the meantime, Ralf Rangnick will combine his role as Leipzig's director of football with first-team coaching duties in 2018-19.

Denmark international Poulsen is excited to work with Nagelsmann, who has guided Hoffenheim to successive Champions League berths.

"Of course this is a top transfer. I've heard a lot of good from other players about him," Poulsen said via Bild.

"Julian did a super job in Hoffenheim. I am looking forward to working under him.

"The takeover of Ralf Rangnick as a coach with us, I have not noticed.

"I had my phone off on vacation, did not find out until the return flight a few days ago."