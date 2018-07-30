Poulsen excited to work with RB Leipzig-bound Nagelsmann
The chance to work with Julian Nagelsmann, who has guided Hoffenheim to successive Champions League berths, excites Yussuf Poulsen.
RB Leipzig star Yussuf Poulsen relishes the opportunity to work with Julian Nagelsmann when the Hoffenheim sensation arrives in 2019.
Highly rated German head coach Naglesmann – who turned down Real Madrid – will swap Hoffenheim for Bundesliga rivals Leipzig next season.
In the meantime, Ralf Rangnick will combine his role as Leipzig's director of football with first-team coaching duties in 2018-19.
Denmark international Poulsen is excited to work with Nagelsmann, who has guided Hoffenheim to successive Champions League berths.
"Of course this is a top transfer. I've heard a lot of good from other players about him," Poulsen said via Bild.
"Julian did a super job in Hoffenheim. I am looking forward to working under him.
"The takeover of Ralf Rangnick as a coach with us, I have not noticed.
"I had my phone off on vacation, did not find out until the return flight a few days ago."
