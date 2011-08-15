Poulsen preparing to leave Liverpool

Having been brought into Liverpool by previous Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson in 2010, the 31-year-old Danish midfielder has struggled to cement a first-team spot.

It is unlikely this situation will change drastically in the near future, with the signings of Charlie Adam and Jordan Henderson forcing him further down the pecking order.

Having previously played in other prominent European leagues such as La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga, as well as in two World Cups, the Danish international has a wealth of experience and is likely to attract interest from a host of clubs across the continent.

"I have to get to play matches regularly. It's obvious that I would really like to play football," Poulsen told Danish Television station TV 2.

“My future needs to be resolved in August and preferably as soon as possible.”

In his 21 games for Liverpool, Poulsen has failed to score a goal and it seems unlikely Liverpool will be too worried over the thought of the Dane leaving.

The bright starts shown by Adams and Stewart Downing on the opening day of the Barclays Premier League season may have been the tipping point for Poulsen, and now it seems a swift departure is the best option for all parties.

By Alex Darbyshire