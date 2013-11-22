Poyet seeking to end away-day blues

Poyet's men have won three consecutive home games in all competitions since the Uruguayan's arrival, but have taken just one point from their five away games in the Premier League this season.

Sunderland remain in the relegation zone, despite their upturn in form, although they can move level on points with Stoke with a win at the Britannia Stadium.

And Poyet is eager for his side to produce their best form away from the Stadium of Light and boost their survival hopes.

"It’s another opportunity to win a game, get three points and get closer to the teams above us," he said.

"Of course it will be difficult and (Stoke) is a tough place to go.

"We need to be brave and be in a position where we believe we go there with a chance to win the game.

"The idea is to try and challenge Stoke as much as we can and try to play our football.

"It is time for us to go away and perform better away from home and get a result, which is the most important thing."