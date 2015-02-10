Poyet takes aim at Sunderland fans

QPR had lost all 11 away matches in the Premier League prior to their trip to the Stadium of Light and Poyet was left fuming by the result at full-time, venting his frustration at the fans.

Poyet had been previously made aware of the supporters' desire to see a more direct style of play employed, with the set-up from the Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips era referenced.

And, although the Uruguayan seemingly caved in to their demands in the second half, he was left unimpressed by the crowd's lack of pride towards the players and he ultimately dismissed such tactics as "craziness".

"That is what people want in the second half," he told reporters. "That is what they want, and they have been asking for a while, so maybe they need to be a little bit more proud of the team. But that craziness of the second half didn't give us points either.

"I don't know if that was football. I don't define that as football. It was a desperate team running about and trying to be nice with the fans.

"You can't analyse about passing the ball because nobody wanted to pass the ball here. Everybody wanted the players to play the ball forward – to let it bounce and get corners. It was more important to get a corner than make a pass.

"I learned that if you give your team-mate an angle and pass the ball forwards you've a better chance.

"I think it is time for everybody to sit down, reflect and learn. Then maybe we can make a big step forwards.

"If we keep trying to sort out problems by asking the team to do things we are not capable of doing, we are going to have this problem for years. I would like to be the one who changes things, but I cannot see it happening in a short period of time."