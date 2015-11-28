Praise at Barcelona won't lead to complacency creeping in - Alves

Dani Alves says Barcelona will not allow themselves to become complacent following a comprehensive 4-0 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The Brazil international set up Neymar and Luis Suarez for the Liga leaders' first two goals before Neymar and Lionel Messi scored in the second half to cap another fine performance.

The win, which follows last weekend's 4-0 Clasico triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu, means Barca are now nine points ahead of Real Madrid prior to their trip to face Eibar on Sunday, but Alves refuses to get carried away.

"Our objective is to work as a team and that we score when we have to score. We're very happy. It was one game more without conceding goals, that gives us some extra confidence," he told Movistar.

"We know this job is like that, you're not as bad as you think [in defeat] nor as good as you think when you win. We won't let the praise weaken us."

Messi, Suarez and Neymar all got on the scoresheet in their first Liga start together since the Argentina captain was injured against Las Palmas in September, but Alves insists it matters little who gets the goals for Barca.

"We always look for them, and the aim is that they leave happy. Their work makes all of us happy," he added of the attacking trio.

"It doesn't matter who scores or assists, we are a team. If we all do things well then we're all happy."