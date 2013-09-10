Prandelli to discuss future after qualification

Prandelli has been the subject of much speculation in recent times, with rumours suggesting the 56-year-old will step down after Brazil 2014.

Italy have enjoyed success with Prandelli at the helm, reaching the final of last year's UEFA European Championships, where they were defeated 4-0 by Spain.

However, the former Roma and Fiorentina boss has been non-committal on the subject of his future, previously declaring that he would reveal his decision after next year's tournament .

Italy stand on the brink of qualification for the finals, and will book their place in South America with a win against Czech Republic in Turin on Tuesday.

That outcome appears set to lead to talks over Prandelli's role, after Italian FA president Giancarlo Abete confirmed that discussions are to take place after qualification has been guaranteed.

"Once the qualification is achieved we'll discuss the future. Then we'll try to understand what's the best for both of us," Abete said.

"From our side of course there's no problem (for him continue as manager of the national team).

"It depends on Prandelli if he chooses to go back to coaching every day, and the national team can't guarantee that, or if he confirms his commitment in this relationship which is very good for both of us."