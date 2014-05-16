Prandelli hits back at unhappy Criscito

Defender Criscito was not included in Italy coach Prandelli's 30-man provisional squad for next month's World Cup, despite featuring for his country as recently as March's friendly with Spain.

The 27-year-old was quick to voice his anger at Prandelli's decision, revealing that the omission hurt more than when he was not selected for UEFA Euro 2012 amid allegations of match-fixing.

But Prandelli has been left bemused by Criscito's reaction to missing out on a call-up, claiming the left-back cannot expect himself to be a definite pick.

He told Gazetta dello Sport: "This was a technical choice and, with all due respect, I have not left (Antonio) Cabrini or Paolo Maldini.

"All choces are questionable. We have selected these 30 after analysing the season and reading the results of the physical tests.

"These are young players who have been placed on display. It would be wrong to think of rejuvenating after the World Cup."

Prandelli's side have been drawn in Group D alongside England, Uruguay and Costa Rica.

Italy's group is considered to be one of the more challenging in the competition, but Prandelli has his sights on going all the way to the final in Rio de Janeiro.

"I know that we have to pass the first round and that we have to organise to get to the final," he added.

"I want to get to the final, then we'll see what happens."

Italy start their World Cup campaign against England on June 14 in Manaus.