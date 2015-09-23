Prandelli: I'm still waiting for Rossi to say sorry

Cesare Prandelli would still like an apology from Fiorentina striker Giuseppe Rossi regarding the striker's reaction to being left out of the former Italy coach's World Cup squad.

The 28-year-old was controversially omitted for the 2014 tournament in Brazil as Prandelli had concerns over his fitness.

Rossi was unhappy with the call after a season which had seen him score 16 Serie A goals in 21 appearances.

At the time he publicly criticised Prandelli, who thinks the former Manchester United forward's subsequent injury which ruled him out of the whole of last season means he was correct.

"This is a special case," the 58-year-old, who is currently without a club, told Radio Blu.

"As a fan of Fiorentina he is a phenomenon from a football point of view.

"From another point of view, I am still waiting for a five-letter word [scusa/sorry]."

Prandelli guided Italy to the final of Euro 2012 - where they lost to Spain - but saw his side crash out of last year's World Cup along with England in the group stage, as Uruguay and Costa Rica progressed.

A succession of injuries have meant Rossi has barely played over recent years, starting just 28 league games in the four seasons prior to 2015-16.

He has returned for Fiorentina in this campaign, though, making three Serie A appearances.