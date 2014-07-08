Prandelli: Mancini helped sell Galatasaray to me

Prandelli resigned as Italy coach following their elimination from the FIFA World Cup at the group stages.

The 50-year-old was subsequently appointed at Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray, who were searching for a replacement for Mancini after he ended his ninth-month stay in June.

And Prandelli stated that Mancini's positive endorsement of the club was a factor in his decision.

"Did I talk to Mancini? Yes, he spoke well of the team and the city," Prandelli said.

"He said to me that he was very happy here, that he found an organised club and that his experience was very positive.

"He said to me that there are quality people at the club. Mancini arrived here during the season and he did well.”

Prandelli was also buoyant in his appraisal of president Unal Aysal, and he is looking to employ an efficient brand of football to create a culture of winning.

"I thank Galatasaray and president Unal, a person I got on with from the very beginning," Prandelli added.

"He is a charismatic person who looks into your eyes when he speaks to you. My decision was a sporting one in order to create a winning project.

"This club has a very rich history but we have an important future ahead of us. The project has the target of creating a winning team, playing good but also efficient football.

"I visited the sports centre yesterday. There is great organisation, competent and prepared people and all the ingredients in order to work well."

Galatasaray finished runners-up in the Super Lig last season, and Prandelli will be tasked of reclaiming the league title from rivals Fenerbahce.