Prandelli off to winning start with Valencia

Cesare Prandelli started his tenure at Valencia with a victory as Mario Suarez's double secured all three points in a 2-1 win at Sporting Gijon.

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Suarez opened the scoring early on in proceedings, side-footing home from Rodrigo's cross.

And, after Carlos Castro had levelled proceedings prior to half-time, Suarez was on hand to blast home a winner from close-range midway through the second half.

The hosts - who have now lost five consecutive league fixtures - did go close through Fernando Amorebieta, but that chance was all they could muster in response.

Prandelli outlined his desire to return Valencia to the Champions League following his appointment on October 1, and demanded a more compact display from his new side - who had won two of their three games under caretaker manager Voro.

The victory sees Valencia leapfrog out of LaLiga's relegation spots and up to into 14th place.