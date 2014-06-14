Pranjic in contention for Cameroon clash

Usually a midfielder, Pranjic has been included in the Croatia squad as a defender following the injury to first-choice left-back Ivan Strinic, but he was forced to missed the tournament opener against Brazil.



Croatia ultimately lost 3-1 in a match which sparked major controversy following several contentious decisions made in favour of Brazil, with Genoa right-back Sime Vrsaljko filling in for the Panathinaikos man.



Pranjic suffered a swollen ankle in training before the Brazil clash, but he expects to be available for selection against Cameroon as Niko Kovac's men look to get off the mark.



He said: "I feel no pain, and if nothing changes, I will be ready to play against Cameroon."



Croatia face Cameroon at the Arena Amazonia in Manaus on Wednesday, with the African side also hoping to eradicate defeat from their opening match, as they lost 1-0 to Mexico.