Premier League: Arsenal 2 Hull 2

Danny Welbeck denied Hull City a first win over Arsenal since 2008 with a late equaliser in Saturday's 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

In the six years since their memorable win at the Emirates Stadium under Phil Brown, Hull had been beaten on seven occasions, including an extra-time defeat in May's FA Cup final.

However, Hull were on course for a rare triumph over Arsenal as Arsene Wenger's warning over the visitors' recent signings' ability to cause an upset proved correct - Abel Hernandez and Mohamed Diame cancelling out Alexis Sanchez's 13th-minute opener.

After Diame's well-taken finish, Hernandez - a late addition to the XI after Nikica Jelavic pulled up in the warm-up - got on the end of Tom Huddlestone's cross as Hull were on course for all three points, despite seeing goalkeeper Steve Harper and centre-back Michael Dawson go off injured.

However, Welbeck left it late to rescue a point and salvage a small positive from what would have otherwise been a difficult day for Wenger, who also saw Jack Wilshere hobble off midway through the second half.

Harper was required to make a smart double-save from Welbeck and then Wilshere as well as tip Santi Cazorla's free-kick over as the hosts - who handed a league debut to Hector Bellerin - began strongly.

However, the Hull goalkeeper could do nothing about Alexis' opener, as the Chilean bamboozled Curtis Davies in the right channel with a skilful stepover before cutting inside and firing across Harper.

Arsenal's lead last just five minutes however, when Diame trundled into the area and dinked home his fourth Premier League goal in five games for Hull - as the hosts fumed at the lack of a free-kick from referee Roger East for a perceived tug on Mathieu Flamini.

Harper, continuing in goal due to the injury-enforced absence of Allan McGregor, was himself forced off just before the interval with a shoulder problem and replaced by Eldin Jakupovic.

But Bruce's men made an ideal start to the second half when Hernandez stole in ahead of Per Mertesacker to head Huddlestone's delivery from the right and put Hull ahead.

Behind for the first time, Arsenal swiftly sought an equaliser with Dawson denying Welbeck a one-on-one chance before wayward passing in the final third from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Cazorla frustrated the home support.

Wilshere's withdrawal after tweaking his knee in a challenge with Gaston Ramirez looked to have capped a miserable day for the hosts as Hull's defence were standing firm with a string of brave blocks.

But Alexis proved the inspiration, slaloming through the midfield before feeding Welbeck in the area to slam home and rescue a draw.