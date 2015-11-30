Premier League clubs reveal agent fees

The amount of money paid by Premier League clubs to agents rose year on year to £129,857,560 between October 2014 and September 2015.

Clubs have been obligated to reveal the amount they spent on representatives during this period - which includes two transfer windows - since 2008, with the 2015/16 results confirming a rise.

The collective outlay grew from £115,261,136 to £129,857,560, with Liverpool spending the most on agents in the last two windows.

The Anfield club spent £14,301,464 this year - down slightly from last year - while Premier League new boys Watford spent the least with a bill of just £1,620,229.

Champions Chelsea spent £4,810,122 less on agents in the windows either side of their title success when compared to the previous year, with Manchester neighbours City and United among the big spenders.

City's agent bill dropped slightly to £12,429,380 while United's rose sharply from £7,975,556 to £13,881,814.

Top ten Premier League clubs' agent fees

Liverpool - £14,301,464

Manchester United - £13,881,814

Manchester City - £12,429,380

Chelsea - £11,961,206

Arsenal - £11,928,584

West Ham - £7,049,001

Tottenham - £5,987,052

Newcastle United - £5,946,031

Southampton - £5,391,172

Stoke City - £5,308,545