Premier League clubs split on whether or not the season should be declared null and void – report

Premier League clubs are divided over whether or not the 2019/20 should be cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis, according to reports.

England's top flight, together with the Football League, has been suspended until April 4 at the earliest.

The authorities had originally planned for this weekend's fixtures to be fulfilled as planned, before changing their minds on Friday.

All 20 clubs backed the proposal to put the campaign on hold to see how the COVID-19 situation develops.

However, Sky Sports report that the 20 sides are not on the same page when it comes to deciding what should happen next.

Some clubs believe the campaign can still be completed if the division returns on April 4, because the league would have to find new dates for only two rounds of fixtures.

However, others suggest teams should begin planning for next season, reasoning that more football is unlikely until August.

According to the report, one senior source at a Premier League club believes there is a 75% chance of the season going unfinished.

"I can't see any chance we will be back in three weeks, he told Sky Sports. "This will go on for months and you wonder even about the start of next season.

"I'd say there's a 75% chance the season will not be completed. There are huge questions to answer. Does anybody get promoted or relegated? Many clubs in all four divisions will struggle financially.

It is unclear what that would mean for the destination of the title, European qualification and relegation.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich are in the drop zone.

The Premier League will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss their strategy for the weeks ahead.

Two days earlier UEFA will hold discussions with 55 member associations about Euro 2020, the Champions League and the Europa League.

