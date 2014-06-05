Premier League clubs 'want Hangeland'

The 32-year-old is on the lookout for a new club after Fulham opted to release him from his contract following their relegation from the top flight, despite him having 12 months to run on his deal.

Hangeland was reportedly made aware of his release via email, though Fulham later responded by saying protocol had been followed and the Norwegian was notified in the correct way.

His next destination is as yet unknown, but the likes of West Ham and newly promoted QPR have been linked with his signature.

And Hangeland's representative, Rune Hauge, has confirmed he would like to remain in England and will announce his next move when he returns from holiday.

"There is interest from the Premier League," Hauge told Perform. "But Brede's on holiday. He was on the way to the airport when he got the message (that he had been released).

"It's a little bit difficult now, he has to finish that holiday time and take it from there."

Despite spending six years in London, Hauge insists that Hangeland is happy to play in the Premier League outside the capital - although he is not as yet tempted by a switch overseas.

He added: "No (it does not have to be London), he's interested in any Premier League club. So far, that (moving to Europe) is not a priority.

"At the moment yes (he is only interested in the Premier League). We'll discuss it when he's back from the holiday."