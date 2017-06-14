Premier League fixtures: Headache for Klopp as Liverpool face big guns early

Liverpool will take on Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham inside the first nine weeks of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

After opening their campaign with games away at Watford and at home to Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp will have to prepare his team to play four of the other five teams who finished in the top six last term.

Liverpool are at home to Arsenal on matchday three and then travel to play Manchester City in their following game.

Matches against Burnley (home), Leicester City (away) and Newcastle United (away) follow, before the Reds then face another major double-header, as Manchester United visit Anfield on October 14 before they travel to Wembley to play Tottenham on October 21.

They do not have to wait much longer to face Chelsea either, with the champions coming to Anfield on November 25.

The home Merseyside derby against Everton comes on December 9, with the return game on April 7.

A potentially decisive match away to Chelsea on May 5 is Liverpool's penultimate fixture of the season, with the campaign ending with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day.



Liverpool's 2017-18 Premier League fixtures in full:

12/08/2017 - Watford v Liverpool

19/08/2017 - Liverpool v Crystal Palace

26/08/2017 - Liverpool v Arsenal

09/09/2017 - Manchester City v Liverpool

16/09/2017 - Liverpool v Burnley

23/09/2017 - Leicester City v Liverpool

30/09/2017 - Newcastle United v Liverpool

14/10/2017 - Liverpool v Manchester United

21/10/2017 - Tottenham v Liverpool

28/10/2017 - Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

04/11/2017 - West Ham v Liverpool

18/11/2017 - Liverpool v Southampton

25/11/2017 - Liverpool v Chelsea

29/11/2017 - Stoke City v Liverpool

02/12/2017 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool

09/12/2017 - Liverpool v Everton

13/12/2017 - Liverpool v West Brom

16/12/2017 - Bournemouth v Liverpool

23/12/2017 - Arsenal v Liverpool

26/12/2017 - Liverpool v Swansea City

30/12/2017 - Liverpool v Leicester City

01/01/2018 - Burnley v Liverpool

13/01/2018 - Liverpool v Manchester City

20/01/2018 - Swansea City v Liverpool

30/01/2018 - Huddersfield Town v Liverpool

03/02/2018 - Liverpool v Tottenham

10/02/2018 - Southampton v Liverpool

24/02/2018 - Liverpool v West Ham

03/03/2018 - Liverpool v Newcastle United

10/03/2018 - Manchester United v Liverpool

17/03/2018 - Liverpool v Watford

31/03/2018 - Crystal Palace v Liverpool

07/04/2018 - Everton v Liverpool

14/04/2018 - Liverpool v Bournemouth

21/04/2018 - West Brom v Liverpool

28/04/2018 - Liverpool v Stoke City

05/05/2018 - Chelsea v Liverpool

13/05/2018 - Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion