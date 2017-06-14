Premier League fixtures: Headache for Klopp as Liverpool face big guns early
After the Premier League's 2017-18 fixture list was announced, we assess Liverpool's season calendar.
Liverpool will take on Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham inside the first nine weeks of the 2017-18 Premier League season.
After opening their campaign with games away at Watford and at home to Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp will have to prepare his team to play four of the other five teams who finished in the top six last term.
Liverpool are at home to Arsenal on matchday three and then travel to play Manchester City in their following game.
Matches against Burnley (home), Leicester City (away) and Newcastle United (away) follow, before the Reds then face another major double-header, as Manchester United visit Anfield on October 14 before they travel to Wembley to play Tottenham on October 21.
They do not have to wait much longer to face Chelsea either, with the champions coming to Anfield on November 25.
Derby day dates...December 9 (H)April 7 (A)June 14, 2017
The home Merseyside derby against Everton comes on December 9, with the return game on April 7.
A potentially decisive match away to Chelsea on May 5 is Liverpool's penultimate fixture of the season, with the campaign ending with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day.
Liverpool's 2017-18 Premier League fixtures in full:
12/08/2017 - Watford v Liverpool
19/08/2017 - Liverpool v Crystal Palace
26/08/2017 - Liverpool v Arsenal
09/09/2017 - Manchester City v Liverpool
16/09/2017 - Liverpool v Burnley
23/09/2017 - Leicester City v Liverpool
30/09/2017 - Newcastle United v Liverpool
14/10/2017 - Liverpool v Manchester United
21/10/2017 - Tottenham v Liverpool
28/10/2017 - Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
04/11/2017 - West Ham v Liverpool
18/11/2017 - Liverpool v Southampton
25/11/2017 - Liverpool v Chelsea
29/11/2017 - Stoke City v Liverpool
02/12/2017 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool
09/12/2017 - Liverpool v Everton
13/12/2017 - Liverpool v West Brom
16/12/2017 - Bournemouth v Liverpool
23/12/2017 - Arsenal v Liverpool
26/12/2017 - Liverpool v Swansea City
30/12/2017 - Liverpool v Leicester City
01/01/2018 - Burnley v Liverpool
13/01/2018 - Liverpool v Manchester City
20/01/2018 - Swansea City v Liverpool
30/01/2018 - Huddersfield Town v Liverpool
03/02/2018 - Liverpool v Tottenham
10/02/2018 - Southampton v Liverpool
24/02/2018 - Liverpool v West Ham
03/03/2018 - Liverpool v Newcastle United
10/03/2018 - Manchester United v Liverpool
17/03/2018 - Liverpool v Watford
31/03/2018 - Crystal Palace v Liverpool
07/04/2018 - Everton v Liverpool
14/04/2018 - Liverpool v Bournemouth
21/04/2018 - West Brom v Liverpool
28/04/2018 - Liverpool v Stoke City
05/05/2018 - Chelsea v Liverpool
13/05/2018 - Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.