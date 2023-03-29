Premier League Hall of Fame inducts Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger

The Premier League Hall of Fame has today inducted Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, making them the first two managers to be recognised by the league for their great career success.

Inaugurated in 2021, 16 players have so far been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Ferguson and Wenger join them as the first inductees of 2023, with a further eight players set to be added in the coming months.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have made a significant contribution to the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded by the League.

Between them, Ferguson and Wenger won 16 Premier League titles and enjoyed an incredible rivalry between their Manchester United and Arsenal sides. Their longevity as managers at one single club are also unmatched within the Premier League era, Sir Alex spending 27 years at Old Trafford - admittedly seven of which came in the old First Division - while Wenger took charge of Arsenal for 22 seasons in total.

So far, six players managed by Ferguson have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame, including David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel and Paul Scholes.

Sir Alex Ferguson said: “I’m truly delighted to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. It’s an honour when you receive recognition like this. However, it’s not just about me as a person. It’s about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I’m also proud for the club, the staff and my players.

“My job was to send the fans home happy. United’s history and my own expectations were the things that drove me, and I then had to try and develop all my players with the same expectations and make sure we could go out and achieve them.

“I feel Arsène is a very worthy inductee as he transformed Arsenal Football Club fantastically. They became a tough team to compete with and we both wanted to win, which motivated us further. Through the years since retirement, we’d go for dinner together in a little restaurant he knows well in Switzerland. He is a really interesting man and I enjoy his company, but it is still my job to pick the wine!”

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, managed by Wenger, have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Arsène Wenger said: “I am very grateful to have been selected for the Premier League Hall of Fame. We always wanted to give something special to the fans and when you have players capable of remarkable things, the most important thing for me is the obligation of perfection.

“I’d like to be known as someone who loved Arsenal, who respected the values of the club and left it in a position where it can grow and become even bigger.

“To share this with Sir Alex is a great honour for me. It’s like two boxers, you fight like mad and go the distance together. At the end of the day, you have respect and it will be a great opportunity to meet with him, share a good bottle of wine and memories of our old battles.”