The Premier League has a plan for the trophy on final day of the season...

Manchester City currently lead Liverpool by just one point at the summit of the table with three rounds of fixtures remaining.

ESPN FC has reported that the logistics of a final-day showdown have been drawn up, with Liverpool set to host Wolves at Anfield while City travel to Brighton, 270 miles further south.

Sources have told the outlet that the prospect of a helicopter carrying the trophy and being put on standby between the two stadiums has been ruled out.

Instead, the Premier League will use the same plan as they deployed on the last day of the 2011/12 campaign, when a trophy presentation team was sent to the Etihad Stadium and the Stadium of Light. Just goal difference divided City from rivals Manchester United before their games against QPR and Sunderland respectively.

The Premier League has two identical trophies, one kept at the home of the defending champions and the other at the league’s London base.

Pep Guardiola’s side will retain the league title if they win their three remaining games against Burnley, Leicester and Brighton. Liverpool still have to face Huddersfield and Newcastle before the final round on 12 May.

