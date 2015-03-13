Premier League Preview: Everton v Newcastle

Carver takes his players to Merseyside in the Premier League on Sunday having watched from the stands as Everton beat their Ukrainian opponents 2-1 in midweek in the company of coaches Steve Stone and Dave Watson.

"I've got to be honest, I was scared because it was pretty daunting," he said. "I was there with Steve and Dave, who is an Everton legend, and he'd never seen or heard anything like that before. He found it quite strange.

"Everton came out of the game with great credit, showing character to win after going behind, dominating the second half and deserving the result.

"But all the pressure this weekend is on Everton, not ourselves.

"I've told our guys they can go out and express themselves."

Goals from Steven Naismith and Romelu Lukaku earned Everton their win over Kiev, but manager Roberto Martinez was equally pleased by the performance of Leon Osman from the bench, with the midfielder having only recently returned from a foot injury.

"It makes a huge difference [having Leon back] because he's one of those reliable, experienced characters in the dressing room who knows how to control a moment," Martinez said.

"I think his technical ability allows us to have a control of the game where we can be an attacking threat in the final third. His action for the penalty [scored by Lukaku after an Osman cross was handled] shows you everything - terrific control and he allows us to have a fantastic end product in everything we do.

"On top of that he is someone who knows what Everton means. He's going to be very important player from now until the end of the season and is someone we have missed immensely."

Carver will have to find goals from his attacking reserves with Papiss Cisse's seven-match ban set to keep him out for the better part of the next two months, while the absence of left-back pair Massadio Haidara and Paul Dummett (both knee) means Ryan Taylor will continue to fill in on his less-natural flank.

Remy Cabella is back in contention, however, after knee trouble.

John Stones could return to Everton's side after recovering from an illness, but Leighton Baines faces a late fitness test on a thigh complaint and Gareth Barry begins a two-match ban.

Aiden McGeady (knee), Steven Pienaar (muscle), Bryan Oviedo (hamstring) and Tony Hibbert all remain sidelined.