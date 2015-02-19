Premier League Preview: Hull v QPR

Mohamed Diame is available once again to Steve Bruce after three months out with a knee injury, while Charlie Austin returns to a Rangers side looking to maintain momentum on their travels.

Victory last week at Sunderland secured QPR's first away points of the season at the 12th time of asking and helped Chris Ramsey secure the manager's post until the end of the season.

With his 13-goal top scorer back in the fold and suggestions from Rangers owner Tony Fernandes that survival will guarantee him the top job long-term, Ramsey sees no reason why his side cannot conquer the KC.

"I think the players will have the belief - that I think they should have anyway - because we have got some talent," he said.

"They should believe that they can accumulate some more away wins, so hopefully another away win might boost the squad even more."

Austin's return is doubly important with the Londoners' second-highest scorer - Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer - set to miss to miss the next two months with a knee injury, while Sandro remains off the pace for a first-team return after a similar issue.

Winning the midfield battle could be crucial between the Premier League's 16th and 17th-placed teams, and Hull's will be considerably strengthened by Diame's return.

A 2-0 victory at the KC against Aston Villa last week put paid to Paul Lambert's flagging Villa career, and was just Hull's third win in front of their own fans in 2014-15.

Before that result, Hull's home record was the worst in the division.

Wing-back Ahmed Elmohamady hopes they can take momentum from that win despite a 12-day gap between the games, and has hailed the return of Diame.

"To be honest, I think if we'd have had a game in the league last Saturday, it would have been much better for us than having a break," Elmohamady told The Hull Daily Mail.

"But the break has still been good, especially for the players coming back from injury. Hopefully we can have a couple of those guys back.

"Mo is a big player and is very, very important for us, so hopefully we will have him back for the crucial games we have coming up."