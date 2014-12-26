Premier League schedule a 'disgrace', says Poyet

The Uruguayan saw his side slip to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Hull City on Friday - their fifth league defeat of the season - however, he will have little time to reflect on that as Sunderland immediately begin preparations for a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Unlike other European leagues, the Premier League does not have a mid-season break in December, instead opting for a number of games in quick succession.

Poyet – who played for Chelsea and Tottenham among others during his playing career – insists he is a big fan of the traditional Boxing Day fixtures, but feels having another game so quickly after that has a detrimental effect on players.

He said: "We shouldn't be playing on the 28th. I've been in England for a long [time]. I think that Boxing Day is tradition, and I accept it, and I think we should maintain it.

"Playing on the 28th is a disgrace. We shouldn't be playing on the 28th. We shouldn't.

"If you want to see the best players performing well, you need to make sure that we're not playing every two days.

"That's not needed. It's not tradition, somebody's not [telling] the truth really."