President doubles Ivory Coast win bonuses

Alassane Ouattara has approved the added financial incentive as Ivory Coast prepare for their third and final FIFA World Cup Group C fixture in Fortaleza on Thursday.

Sabri Lamouchi's team can make sure of their place in the last 16 of the tournament with a win, and can also qualify if they draw and Japan fail to beat Colombia, who have already secured their progress to the first knockout phase.

And on a visit to the squad's training base in Brazil, Guillaume Soro, head of the Ivorian parliament, informed the players that Mr Ouattara is keen to reward them should they beat the Greeks.

"The president has requested me to tell you that the Ivorian people are proud of you, that he is proud of you," he said.

"Despite the defeat, you have been brave against Colombia. He has also requested me to announce that the win bonuses against Greece have been doubled.

"I have been watching your game against Colombia in Brasilia. You have lost, but everyone who watched it agreed to say that you are capable of achieving a good result in your next match to qualify for the round of 16.

"I am convinced about it."