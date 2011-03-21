President: Gabon will be ready for Nations Cup

Gabon and Equatorial Guinea are due to stage the 16-team tournament from January 21 to February 12.

Bongo said that in some areas preparations were moving forward at a fast pace but "in others were being very slow" and he could understand why people in Gabon were worried that things would not be ready.

"We will be ready on time," he told Reuters in an interview during a visit to London.

"When I go back next week I will be touring all the different facilities. I will put pressure on everybody to make sure we are ready on time.

"This is an important event. The Gabonese people want it and I have no choice but to make sure that the African Cup of Nations will be played in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea," Bongo said.