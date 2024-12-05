Quiz! Can you name every winner of every trophy in the 2010s?

It's time for another FourFourTwo speciality as we test your footballing expertise - this time looking at the 2010s.

It's a simple one. We just want to know how many trophy winners from across the decade you can remember. We're after everything (including individual awards) from the Europa League to the European Golden Shoe winners.

It's a big ask, but for some of you footballing-loving nerds out there, you should be able to knock off a fair few.

TRY NEXT

It was a decade of one-team domination in Serie A and the Bundesliga - but remembering who won AFCON in 2010 may prove slightly trickier.

As mentioned, there are 103 teams and players in total to guess in this football quiz, with some of them, as expected, having won multiple titles throughout the decade.

All we want you to do is tell us who they are in no particular order. We're kindly giving you a bit longer on this one with 16 minutes on the clock, 103 answers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share them with your mates. We'll be seriously impressed if anyone can clear the board without cheating!

