President Ghirardi to put Parma up for sale

Parma have been embroiled in a spat with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) over their eligibility to play in next season's UEFA Europa League, after they were late paying a tax bill.

The club, who finished sixth in Serie A at the end of last season, were denied a license by the game's governing body on May 19, and saw an appeal against that decision rejected on Thursday.

Ghirardi held a press conference on Friday to offer an explanation of events, and also announced his decision to sell.

"I wanted to convene this conference to be a bit more clear on what has happened," he said. "The UEFA licence problem is due to the stadium and overdue debts with other clubs, that we have honoured to the last penny.

"We have submitted all the necessary documents. On April 30 we were contacted to say there was a small irregularity. I spoke to them personally, and they told me that the tax had not been paid.

"No one said anything to me until April 30, but I am convinced that we have paid - we have fulfilled our requirements.

"We are good people who run a good house. But they have managed to push me away from the game. I'm done with football.

"I'm done. I'm resigning as Parma president, and as of July 1 a new story will begin. Parma is now for sale."