Unai Emery presses Arsenal to splash the cash on £35m PSG star

Presnel Kimpembe's future at PSG is suddenly in doubt following their pursuit of Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Le10Sport, PSG are also looking to offload the French international due to clashes with star man Neymar.

A possible destination for Kimpembe is Arsenal, where he would reuinte with former coach Unai Emery.

The 23-year-old is believed to have a good relationship with Emery, and would be open to the move.

However, Arsenal are on a limited budget this summer (thought to be around £45-50 million) and Kimpembe would cost about £35 million, which would wipe out a chunk of their funds.

Emery is reportedly pressing the board to give the go ahead though, as he believes Kimpembe could help solve the Gunners' defensive problems.

