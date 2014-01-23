Pressley gunning for Arsenal cup upset

The League One outfit face an uphill battle against Arsene Wenger's Premier League leaders, but have lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Pressley has guided the 1987 Cup winners into mid-table after they started the campaign on minus 15 points after going into administration, and the club would sit in fourth place had they began the season on a level footing.

Only League One leaders Leyton Orient have scored more goals than Coventry in the division, and Pressley is eager for his side to maintain their positive approach at the Emirates Stadium.

"I hope we can go there with a good mentality, and real belief we can get something," the Scot said.

"I've spoken to the players about that, you can hear that we're a great passing team, a really exciting team but ultimately you want to have something for show for that, and that's the same for Friday, we want to get a result.

"Make no mistake, we're going to need luck - I just hope it's with us."

Coventry last faced Arsenal in the League Cup third round last season and were beaten 6-1.