The pressure is on Liverpool, insists Jovetic

The Montenegro international believes City's Premier League triumph two years ago gives them an advantage over Brendan Rodgers' side when it comes to coping with the pressure of chasing a title.

Liverpool have not been champions of England since 1990, but have surged to the summit this season on the back of nine successive league wins.

City sit four points behind the leaders ahead of Sunday's match at Anfield, but both sides are in control of their own fate due to Manuel Pellegrini's men having two games in hand.

"The next game against Liverpool will decide a lot of things, but even if we win that game there are more hard games to come," Jovetic is reported as saying by the British media.

"This squad has a lot of experience because we won the Premier League two years ago.

"We know how to play and keep the pressure down, and I think Liverpool have more pressure - I think we are going to win."

Jovetic does not feel City will have to change their style of play in order to earn success against Liverpool.

"We always play the same way, because we only know how to play offensively," he added.

"I can't wait for the game, because they have very good players and a good squad.

"A draw would be good but I think we are the team that always goes for the victory and I hope it will be the same at Anfield."