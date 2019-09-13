Pressure on Rangers to bounce back from derby defeat, says Livingston’s Lamie

Livingston defender Ricki Lamie insists Rangers will be under pressure to bounce back from their defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic when they meet at Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers were beaten for the first time this season as the champions ran out 2-0 winners in their derby clash before the international break.

Their first game back sees them come up against an in-form Livingston side who sit third in the table after picking up two wins and two draws from their opening four league games.

And Lamie thinks the expectation that Steven Gerrard’s men should respond to the Celtic defeat with a positive result could add an extra layer of pressure.

“It’s well documented, the Old Firm result before the break. Obviously the pressure will be on Rangers to respond to that,” said Lamie, speaking at the launch of the SPFL Match Attax 2019/20 trading card game.

“So it’s maybe a free hit in terms of the expectations, but we’ll obviously be going in and any point is a bonus.

“On either side of the Old Firm, especially away from home, I think it’s all about how we set up and how we go about nullifying the threats.

“I think when you go into these games – it’s an old cliche – it’s a kind of cup final.

“Especially when you go to Celtic Park, Ibrox, places like that. Even if it’s unintentional, it is a big occasion and you go there and you want to perform.

“It’s a massive stage for you to broadcast your talents as well.”

Lamie is hoping to be available for the trip to Ibrox after using the international break to step up his recovery from injury.

He missed the 2-1 home victory over St Mirren but is pushing to be involved after benefiting from an extended break.

He added: “It was good to recharge the batteries. I’ve got an injury so there’s never a good time for that, but it (the break) obviously came at a good time for myself, personally, because it gave me a wee bit of down time to recover.

“It’s going well, the progress. So I’m hoping to get back joined in and be available at least.”

:: Lamie was speaking at the SPFL Match Attax 2019/20 launch – for more news and info follow @ToppsMatchAttax on Twitter and Facebook, @toppsmatchattax_ on Instagram and subscribe to MatchAttaxOFFICIAL on YouTube