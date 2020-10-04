Preston stage second-half fightback to stun Brentford

Scott Sinclair struck twice to spark a remarkable fightback as Preston came from 2-0 down to beat Brentford 4-2 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Ivan Toney’s double had put the Bees into a comfortable lead at half-time at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Former Manchester City and Celtic winger Sinclair began the recovery seven minutes after the interval and then equalised on the hour.

Brad Potts added another to give Preston the lead three minutes later and Sean Maguire followed up to score a fourth and secure the visitors’ first win of the season.