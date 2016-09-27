Preud'homme admits Champions League too much for Club Brugge

Club Brugge coach Michel Preud'homme admitted his side were coming up short at Champions League level after an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Copenhagen on Tuesday.

A Thomas Delaney strike, goals from Federico Santander and Mathias Jorgensen and an embarrassing Stefano Denswil own goal saw the Danish champions canter to an easy win.

It could have been worse for the Belgian side, but Ludwig Augustinsson missed a penalty for Copenhagen.

The result, following on from their 3-0 defeat to Leicester City, leaves Club Brugge rooted to the bottom of Group G, and Preud'homme says his side are not equipping themselves well in the Champions League.

"We're just coming up short at Champions League level," he was quoted as saying by VTM.

"At this level we have to finish our chances, but we do not."

He thought his side had an opportunity to get back into the game after Augustinsson missed his penalty at 1-0, but Delaney's super strike put Copenhagen out of reach.

"After the penalty we got a boost, but the sudden 2-0 score turned the tie around," Preud'homme said.

Club Brugge striker Jelle Vossen agreed with his coach's summary, lamenting his side's second half.

"This is a big blow. We expected much more from this game," he said, via UEFA.

"We wanted to get a good result and did well in the first half. After the break, however, we threw it all away.

"We knew they are strong on crosses from the wings but still they scored three goals like that."