Previews: Champions Marseille promise to play fair

Olympique Marseille, crowned champions on Wednesday, said they would try to make sure the race for the second automatic Champions League qualification spot was as fair as possible when they visit second-placed Lille on Saturday.

"It's going to be a tough game as we'll be tired after the title celebrations but it is a crucial game for Lille. Let's not be freewheeling but behave responsibly," coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

Deschamps said he was planning to field a reshuffled team at Lille even before Marseille were crowned champions.

Midfielder Benoit Cheyrou and forward Hatem Ben Arfa should make the starting line-up while defender Stephane Mbia could be rested because of a sore knee.

Lille, who lead third-placed Auxerre on goal difference with two games left to play, will welcome back defender Aurelien Chedjou and midfielder Rio Mavuba from suspension.

In-form Belgium forward Eden Hazard should be fit despite a sore calf.

Fourth-placed Olympique Lyon, two points behind Lille but with one game in hand, will miss injured midfielders Maxime Gonalons and Cesar Delgado when they visit Valenciennes.

Versatile Mathieu Bodmer has recovered from a thigh injury and should start on the bench.

Auxerre will still have to make do without striker Daniel Niculae and midfielder Kamel Chafni, who both suffer from a thigh injury, when they host Racing Lens.

Coach Jean Fernandez should field the same starting line-up as the one which lost 2-1 at Lyon on Wednesday.

Girondins Bordeaux captain Alou Diarra is one of the key players the 2009 champions will welcome back against Sochaux at home.

The France midfielder was suspended against Nice on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso and defender Marc Planus have both recovered from injuries but Bordeaux will still miss playmaker Yoann Gourcuff, who is out with a thigh injury.

France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is a doubt for Toulouse, who play at St Etienne, because of a sore groin. He was rested on Wednesday and only resumed running the day after.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook