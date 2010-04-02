Previews: Man United look to Berbatov

Bulgarian Dimitar Berbatov will replace injured striker Wayne Rooney for Manchester United's showdown with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Rooney is looking at (being out for) two to three weeks so we will have to pick a team without him. But I think there are plenty of goals in the team without Wayne," Ferguson told the club's website.

Long-term United absentees John O'Shea and Owen Hargreaves could also make the bench for the match which pits the league leaders against second-placed Chelsea, with just one point separating the two sides.

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is still injured but fellow full-back Juliano Belletti returns to the squad. Top striker Didier Drogba is expected to start.

Third-placed Arsenal will count the cost of Wednesday's gruelling Champions League match against Barcelona in which key players picked up injuries.

The London side, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, have lost captain Cesc Fabregas and William Gallas for the season and Andrei Arshavin for at least three weeks, manager Arsene Wenger told reporters on Friday.

Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake is likely to miss out with a virus, meaning Sam Vokes could step up to the substitutes bench, local media reported.

Fifth-placed Manchester City are likely to field the same side that beat Wigan Athletic 3-0 on Monday in Saturday's match at relegation battlers Burnley as midfielder Stephen Ireland is still injured.

Burnley will be without Chris McCann for up to six weeks after the midfielder underwent knee surgery on Thursday night.

"It is clearly a huge blow to lose Chris, as we had hoped to see him back in action by now," Burnley manager Brian Laws told the club's website.

Under-pressure West Ham United manager Gianfranco Zola faces a tough task to end a run of six defeats in a row when his side travel to in-form Everton on Sunday.

The visitors could be without defenders Herita Ilunga (tendon) and James Tomkins (ankle), as well as midfielders Jack Collison (knee) and Kieron Dyer.

Striker Guillermo Franco is also doubtful with a minor Achilles problem, the club said on its website.

Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini (ankle) and striker Victor Anichebe (rib) are likely to miss out, while Mikel Arteta has been recovering from a groin strain.

Bolton Wanderers welcome strikers Johan Elmander and Ivan Klasnic back for Saturday's match at home to Aston Villa, as well as full-back Gretar Steinsson who was suspended.

Wigan Athletic travel to Fulham on Sunday without the suspended Gary Caldwell, while fellow defender Emmerson Boyce will have his back problem assessed before the match, the club said on its website.

Tottenham Hotspur welcome back top scorer Jermain Defoe for Saturday's trip to Sunderland after a hamstring injury.

Tom Huddlestone, Vedran Corluka (both ankle) and Michael Dawson (Achilles) miss out however, the club reported on its website.