Prijovic: It means a lot for Legia to score four goals against Dortmund

Legia Warsaw emerged from Tuesday's clash with Borussia Dortmund empty-handed, but Aleksandar Prijovic and his team-mates were upbeat after playing their part in Champions League history.

Dortmund claimed a remarkable 8-4 win in the Group F goal-fest in Germany – the highest-scoring match in the history of the European competition.

Austrian forward Prijovic scored a first-half brace – including the opener – on an incredible night at Signal Iduna Park.

The result meant Legia – beaten 6-0 by the same opponents on home soil – became the first team to score four goals in a Champions League match and lose, but Prijovic was not too disheartened.

"It was tough game for us, even tougher than first one in Warsaw, but at least this time we responded to their goals four times," he said.

"Dortmund are one of the best teams in the world so it means a lot to score four times here.

"Definitely these two goals are among the most important in my career, even if I have scored some important ones before."

With one match remaining, Legia are bottom of the group following four defeats and one draw.

The Polish club, though, are only two points behind third-placed Sporting CP, who occupy the Europa League berth, ahead of next month's showdown on matchday sax.

"The good thing is that we have everything in our hands," Prijovic added.

"If we beat Sporting, we will qualify for the UEFA Europa League. They are great team, but I do believe we can do it."