Primeira Liga: Benfica 2 Sporting 0

The Lisbon derby had originally been due to take place on Sunday but was abandoned after high winds caused insulation material to fall from the roof at the Estadio da Luz.

But the hosts ran out deserved 2-0 winners two days later thanks to goals in either half from Nicolas Gaitan and Enzo Perez.

Benfica began the stronger, pressing and putting Sporting under pressure from the off.

Last season's Liga runners-up almost edged ahead after 25 minutes when defender Luisao went close with a sidefooted effort from a corner.

However, Jorge Jesus' men did not have to wait much longer for an opener, when Gaitan put his side ahead with a stooping header inside the area from Maxi Pereira's right-wing cross a minute later.

The impressive Gaitan almost made it two with a neat chip that went agonisingly wide Rui Patricio's far post.

Heldon almost levelled after the break for the visitors, beating two men before firing over, but the game was put to bed thanks to a well-taken Perez strike 13 minutes from time.

The Argentine shimmied to shake off the attentions of Eric Dier before firing past Patricio from outside the area to register his second goal of the season.

The result leaves Benfica four points clear of champions Porto, with Sporting a point further back in third.