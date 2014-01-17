Primeira Liga: Olhanense 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 1
Antonio Manuel Fernandes Mendes scored the only goal as 10-man Vitoria Guimaraes beat Primeira Liga strugglers Olhanense 1-0 on Friday.
Tomane, as he is more commonly known, produced an instinctive toe-poked finished to prod past the advancing Vid Belec in the Olhanense goal to settle the game with just five minutes played after latching on to Rafael Crivellaro's inch-perfect pass.
The third league goal of Tomane's proved the difference as Rui Vitoria's Guimaraes side boosted their European hopes with a win that saw them leapfrog Nacional and Estoril into fourth, seven points behind Porto.
Defeat for Olhanense denied them the chance to haul themselves out of the bottom two.
And a frustrating night was compounded when defender Abdoulaye Ba was given his marching orders for two bookable offences.
