Primeira Liga Review: Braga secure Europa League berth

Eder's late header secured a 2-2 draw for Sporting Braga against Pacos de Ferreira on Monday, wrapping up UEFA Europa League qualification for Sergio Conceicao's men.

Braga overcame any disappointment at seeing their UEFA Champions League hopes go up in smoke on Saturday to claim a point away at the Estadio da Capital do Movel.

The home side had surged into a 2-1 lead with just over 20 minutes remaining but Braga struck late, with Eder nodding Felipe Pardo's audacious cross into the net in the 95th minute.

Aderllan Santos gave Braga the lead on the stroke of half-time but goals to Paolo Hurtado and Ruben Pinto saw Pacos de Ferreira take charge before Pardo picked out Eder with the outside of his right boot.

The visitors celebrated wildly, as the draw secured them at least fifth spot, which comes with a Europa League berth.

Braga have a 12-point gap over sixth-placed Pacos de Ferreira with just three games left.

Conceicao's men cannot catch third-placed Sporting Lisbon, who have secured a spot in next season's qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

In Monday's other fixture, Rio Ave held off Belenenses to triumph 3-1 on the road - their first win in seven matches in all competitions.