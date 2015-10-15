Prince Ali submits FIFA presidency bid

FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali bin Hussein has officially put himself forward for the role, pledging to restore the organisation's credibility after the recent corruption scandal.

Elections to replace suspended president Sepp Blatter are due to take place in February, although an extraordinary meeting is to be held later this month where postponement could be an option.

Reports claim a delay could be suggested due to the recent 90-day suspensions of Blatter and UEFA president Michel Platini by FIFA's Ethics Committee.

Both men have since appealed and deny any wrongdoing.

However, Prince Ali, beaten by Blatter in May's elections before the Swiss laid down his mandate, wrote to member associations having submitted his candidacy, stating his desire to lift the "dark cloud" over FIFA.

"We cannot change the past but FIFA can have a better future. We can ensure that FIFA regains the credibility to fulfil our obligations under our own statutes “to promote integrity, ethics and fair play," he wrote.

"I have never lost sight of the fact that there are so many good and honest people within the global FIFA organisation. The dark cloud over FIFA's leadership should not cast its shadow on our Member Associations and the thousands of volunteers who work tirelessly to bring the joy football to young boys and girls, and millions of fans the world over.

"The crisis at FIFA is a crisis of leadership. I believe in this organisation. Together we will make it great again.

"I wanted to write to you today before formally submitting my candidacy for the position of President of FIFA, as per Article 13 and 14 of the Electoral Regulations, and Article 24 of the FIFA Statutes.

"I am one of you, an FA President, and I know how hard you strive to define football. I am sure that FIFA can and will again become an organisation that earns the respect it deserves.

"For all of us these are dark times. Restoring FIFA's credibility will not be an easy task, but together it can be done. For the good of the game and all who love it, I humbly ask for the honour of your support.

"Yours sincerely,

"Ali Al Hussein."