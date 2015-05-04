Prince Ali would back rival FIFA candidate to oust Blatter

Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein would consider ending his campaign to become FIFA president and back a rival candidate if it enhances the chances of Sepp Blatter being removed from power.

The Jordanian FIFA vice president is due to stand against president Blatter, Luis Figo and Michael van Praag in the election on May 29.

Prince Ali, however, has revealed that he would be prepared to pull out of the running for the top job at the world governing body.

When asked if he could decide not to stand, he told the BBC World Service: "Of course, but it has to be with the best possibilities of winning.

"Obviously I think that at some point there will be a discussion about that. I have tremendous respect for both challengers as well.

"We all have our different approaches, but I think we all have one common goal and that's reflective about the need for change in FIFA.

"So maybe there will come a time when we will discuss that, I can't say much more than that and I think that we're all working for the same goal.

"It's never about one person and that's been the case for me from the very beginning. What's important is that we support the person who has the best chance of making that change in FIFA."