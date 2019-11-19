Prince William to visit West Brom as part of Heads Up campaign

Football Association president Prince William is to visit Sky Bet Championship club West Brom as part of his mental well-being campaign Heads Up.

The Duke of Cambridge is to meet with head coach Slaven Bilic and members of the first team on Thursday, November 28 to discuss what the club describe as “some of the pressures they face as players, and the impact these challenges can often have upon their mental well-being”.

The Duke will also spend time with young players from Albion’s academy, and will join a session on mental health run by a first-team player.

The club has introduced the sessions to ensure young players are better able to cope with the challenges and potential setbacks they could face during their careers.

Speaking on the club website, captain Chris Brunt said: “We are obviously pleased and proud to offer our support to The Duke’s efforts.

“As we learn more and more about the importance of mental well-being, it seems clear that we should use the game’s profile to encourage everyone to talk about these issues.”

The Duke’s season-long Heads Up campaign is using the influence and popularity of football to show the nation that mental health is as important as physical health.