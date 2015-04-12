Printant: Coupe de la Ligue final a scandal

Thiriez incurred the wrath of Printant following Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 in Coupe de la Ligue final triumph, after the LFP boss failed to greet Bastia players prior to kick-off at Stade de France.

Printant viewed Thiriez's actions as disrespectful and scandalous, questioning the 62-year-old's integrity.

"I was shocked when they came to tell me that," Printant told reporters, referring to Thieiriez's supposed snub of Bastia's players. "It was a wonderful audience, a team that tries to play football and today we missed a great respect for my players. And that really hurts.

"Tomorrow [Sunday] morning, we will be able to look in the mirror, I do not think this president can look in the mirror. That our president can not present to the president of the LFP's players who have done an exemplary path and taken thousands of Corsicans to the Stade de France, I can not accept it.

"PSG won 4-0, congratulations, OK, I think he will be happy, he will be able to drink his glass of champagne. It is purely a scandal. I will not shake his hand when he did not bother to go down a few steps."

Printant was not finished there, however, with the Bastia tactician critical of referee Benoit Bastien.

Bastia were reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute after centre-back Sebastien Squillaci was sent off for bringing down Ezequiel Lavezzi inside the penalty area.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted the spot-kick and PSG never looked back, with the Sweden international adding another goal before half-time, while Edinson Cavani completed the scoring during the final 10 minutes.

"I am very disappointed. There was a great party, a great atmosphere, and I think that this festival was marred, unfortunately," Printant added.

"We had good intentions, we have shown for the first 20 minutes. Then I will not go into details, I will not comment on the penalty, the referee decided.

"But I am quite upset when I see the action. He did not realise that he killed the game and spoiled the party. He took our strength, the game became much more complicated for us. I'm disappointed for the boys."