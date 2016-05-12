ProDirectFCxFFT terms and conditions

1 To enter, submit video on Instagram

2 Entries close on 31 May 2016

3 Opportunity is a paid 12 month fixed term contract with FFT Performance

4 Applicants must be aged 16 or over

5 The employment opportunity is non-transferable

6 One entry per person



The successful candidate will be offered paid employment with Haymarket Media Group on a fixed-term-contract for 12 months. The hours of work will be 28 hours per week. As well as being the face of the FFT Performance YouTube channel, the successful applicant will also get involved with video editing and production, social media marketing and the day to day content generation of the Performance section of FourFourTwo. The position will be based at Haymarket’s headquarters in Twickenham, however will require frequent travel to various product launches and events. Haymarket is an equal opportunity employer and we welcome applications from all areas of the community.