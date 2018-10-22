Proud captain Ozil revels in Arsenal's 'sexy football'

Mesut Ozil hailed Arsenal's "sexy football" after a superb second-half performance earned a 3-1 Premier League victory at home to Leicester City.

The visitors led at the Emirates Stadium on Monday thanks to a Hector Bellerin own goal, but captain Ozil then stamped his authority on the contest.

Ozil stroked home a Bellerin pass to level on the stroke of half time before contributing heavily to two breath-taking goals in three stunning minutes for substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The former Germany international - whose goal took him above Jurgen Klinsmann to become his country's most prolific player in the Premier League - then departed to a standing ovation.

And Ozil was thrilled to justify being given the armband by Unai Emery with a wonderful individual display that saw Arsenal move up to fourth in the Premier League table after a seventh straight win.

"I think we played some sexy football tonight," Ozil wrote on Twitter. "Proud captain of this team and this club!"

Arsenal will seek to make it 11 wins on the bounce in all competitions when they travel to Portugal to take on Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday.