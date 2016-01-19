PSG 2 Toulouse 1: Ibrahimovic sends holders into last 16

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to fire Paris Saint-Germain into the last 16 of the Coupe de France, though the holders had to come from behind to record a 2-1 win over Toulouse.

The striker - who had scored the only goal in the Ligue 1 fixture between the two teams on Saturday - converted an 89th-minute penalty to keep alive his side's hopes of consecutive clean sweeps of France's domestic trophies.

Toulouse shocked their hosts by taking an early lead, defender Francois Moubandje starting and finishing a move that badly exposed PSG's broken offside trap.

However, David Luiz levelled matters with a powerful header before Ibrahimovic grabbed the winner, keeping his cool from the spot after Layvin Kurzawa had been tripped in the area by Uros Spajic.

Defeat was tough on Toulouse, who must be sick of the sight of PSG. They have now lost all three meetings this season by a combined score of 8-1, with the sides scheduled to meet again in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-finals next week.

The visitors perhaps scored too early. They hit the front after just 11 minutes, as Moubandje's well-timed pass left Regattin in a one-on-one situation with PSG goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

But, rather than go for goal Regattin instead squared the ball for the supporting full-back - who had continued his forward run into the box - to tap into an unguarded net.

Stunned at conceding, PSG spent the rest of the first half trying to get back on level terms. David Luiz's free-kick was comfortably palmed clear by Mauro Goicoechea, while the Toulouse goalkeeper was also called into action to turn away a long-range strike from Kurzawa.

Moubandje came close to doubling both his and Toulouse's tally with a fierce right-footed drive early in the second half, forcing Sirigu into an acrobatic save that also triggered PSG's substitutes to be sent out to limber up.

However, before reinforcements were sent on, skipper for the night David Luiz levelled the scores when his header from a corner left Goicoechea motionless.

Ibrahimovic came on after 64 minutes and seemed to have scored with his first touch. The Swede had the ball in the net when volleying home a rebound inside the penalty area, only for the referee's assistant to have his flag up.

Goicoechea bravely dived at Edinson Cavani's feet to keep the scores level, while Sirigu at the other end was spared the embarrassment of being beaten by shot from inside Toulouse's half when Aleksandar Pesic's ambitious effort drifted just wide.

But, just as extra time seemed likely, Spajic foolishly stuck out a leg and Kurzawa, going away from goal, tumbled over it. Ibahimovic promptly sent Goicoechea the wrong way, sending PSG through to the next round.