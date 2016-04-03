PSG are better than Manchester City - Puel

Paris Saint-Germain are better than Champions League opponents Manchester City, according to Nice coach Claude Puel.

PSG recovered from a 2-0 defeat to Monaco ahead of the international break by thumping Nice 4-1 on Saturday – Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring a hat-trick.

The victory ensures Laurent Blanc's side head into Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against City in confident mood.

But the Nice boss believes PSG are the stronger team, anyway.

"For me, they [PSG] are one of the best four teams in Europe," said Puel at a media conference.

"They are a better team than City, with a better group and better individuals. But you have to play the games, and sometimes the best team does not go through.

"They must stay focused. It was a rehearsal [against Nice] and we felt a lot of focus at their home.

"They are ready for Wednesday, they are on pace. This was not the case in recent matches."