PSG are better than Manchester City - Puel
Paris Saint-Germain are better than Champions League opponents Manchester City, according to Nice coach Claude Puel.
PSG recovered from a 2-0 defeat to Monaco ahead of the international break by thumping Nice 4-1 on Saturday – Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring a hat-trick.
The victory ensures Laurent Blanc's side head into Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against City in confident mood.
But the Nice boss believes PSG are the stronger team, anyway.
"For me, they [PSG] are one of the best four teams in Europe," said Puel at a media conference.
"They are a better team than City, with a better group and better individuals. But you have to play the games, and sometimes the best team does not go through.
"They must stay focused. It was a rehearsal [against Nice] and we felt a lot of focus at their home.
"They are ready for Wednesday, they are on pace. This was not the case in recent matches."
