PSG beat Videoton in seven-goal thriller

The Ligue 1 champions cruised to a 3-0 success in their first pre-season game with Hartberg on Tuesday, but received a sterner test from the Hungarian outfit in the Austrian town of Gleisdorf on Saturday.

However, PSG's quality told in the end, with goals from Zoumana Camara, Clement Chantome, Javier Pastore and Jean-Christophe Bahebeck making sure of victory.

It was Videoton who took an early lead, though, defender Roland Juhasz heading home from a corner after four minutes, only for Camara to level in similar fashion three minutes later.

Striker Nemanja Nikolic restored the lead in spectacular fashion as he acrobatically volleyed home from Croatian midfielder Dinko Trebotic's right-wing cross after 13 minutes.

Again Laurent Blanc's men responded, midfielder Chantome lashing home from the edge of area in the 18th minute, but Nikolic slotted home at the far post five minutes before the interval to send Videoton into the break with the advantage.

PSG were able to turn the game around in the second half thanks to Pastore and Bahebeck.

Argentinian Pastore fired into the bottom corner six minutes into the second period, before winger Bahebeck made sure of success with a spot-kick seven minutes later after being bundled over in the penalty area.