PSG complete permanent Aurier deal

Serge Aurier has completed a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain after impressing during his season-long loan from Toulouse.

The Ivory Coast international has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Laurent Blanc's side since arriving in July, helping them to Coupe de la Ligue success and a tilt at the domestic treble..

With an option to purchase the defender written into the loan agreement, PSG opted to activate that and Aurier has signed a contract until 2019.

"It is with great pride [to have completed the move]," he told the club's official website. "To wear the shirt of Paris Saint-Germain is an honour for me. I am very happy.

"I have learned a lot, and discovered many things here.

"I made a rather shy start to the season, [but] afterwards, I found myself, especially on the attacking side, that may be what I do best.

"This has pleased everyone and allows me today to finally sign with Paris Saint-Germain."

Aurier's time in the French capital has not been without controversy, though, after he was forced to issue an apology to referee Bjorn Kuipers following an outburst following their UEFA Champions League clash with Chelsea – the full-back criticising the official on his Twitter account.