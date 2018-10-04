PSG condemn fan violence and fireworks after UEFA charge

Paris Saint-Germain have denounced the behaviour of some of their supporters after the club were charged for crowd disturbances and the setting off of fireworks in Wednesday's win over Red Star Belgrade.

Supporters of the two clubs are said to have clashed before the Champions League match at the Parc des Princes, which PSG comfortably won 6-1.

Some PSG fans then set off fireworks at the end of the match, meaning UEFA were able to bring two charges against the Ligue 1 champions.

The club released a statement on Thursday condemning their actions and distanced themselves from their 'ultra' supporters.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable incidents that took place on the sidelines of the Champions League match played on Wednesday against Red Star Belgrade," their statement read.

"The club also deplores and condemns the damage observed and the use of pyrotechnic devices at the end of the game.

"The club intends to exclude without delay the troublemakers identified and reaffirms its determination to act in close coordination with police prefecture, as well as all public authorities.

"Paris Saint-Germain reiterates its desire to fight against all risky behaviour, in accordance with its security policy in force for several years.

"Paris Saint-Germain deplores the non-respect by some individuals linking the club to Collectif Ultras Paris, and in particular the intangible principles of non-violence that have conditioned the return of the ultras to the Parc des Princes since October 2016.

"The club will take all the necessary action in liaison with the public authorities and UEFA."