PSG do not care about youth, claims Coman

The 18-year-old walked out on PSG to join Juventus and was immediately given a start in the club's first Serie A match of the season.

The highly rated Frenchman played 68 minutes in the 1-0 win at Chievo and is hoping to help the Italian champions to a fourth successive title this term.

And the opportunity to play first-team football – something Coman did just four times at PSG – excites him.

"PSG have a great squad, but when you are a youngster you kind of get placed to the side," Coman told Canal Plus.

"I was seen as a good youngster, but not a player like the rest.

"They only showed concern for me when I was leaving and it was a bit late at that stage.

"Juventus, on the other hand, underlined their interest in me by offering me a five-year deal."

Coman has compatriot Paul Pogba as a role model at Juve and is hoping to follow in the ex-Manchester United man's footsteps.

And while Coman confessed that a start so early in his Juve career surprised him, he felt he seized the opportunity.

"I didn't think that I would start the first game, but, thanks to my character, I was able to remain calm," he added.

"If possible, I'd like to achieve even more than what Pogba has done here, but I know that I will need time."